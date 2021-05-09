‘Yakuza’ series will focus on turn-based RPG experiences going forward

A recent IGN interview with Ryu ga Gotoku developers revealed that the Yakuza games will continue to focus on turn-based RPG mechanics.

In the interview with IGN, Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa revealed Judgment is now the studio’s action focused series.

The announcement arrived alongside the news that Ryu ga Gotoku would release the sequel to Judgment this September. Titled Lost Judgment, the game will take place between Tokyo and the Yokohama location from Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

Speaking with IGN, the two producers confirmed the change in focus: “The Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG. We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgment.”

Yakuza: Like A Dragon released last year, and marked a pivotal turning point for the series. Transitioning from the established protagonist Kazuma Kiyru, developers Ryu ga Gotoku introduced Ichiban Kasuga as the new lead.

Like A Dragon also introduced a major change to the series’ established action formula, instead focusing on turn-based RPG battles. This meant that fights no longer played out in real-time, and combatants instead took turns to attack.

The real-time action the Yakuza series is most known for will now reside in the Judgment series. This announcement indicates Ryu ga Gotoku intends to continue working on the two series in tandem. Which means a Yakuza: Like A Dragon sequel could already be development.

