‘Yakuza’ series sells 2.8million units on PC according to Sega

Publisher Sega has said that the Yakuza franchise has sold around 2.8million units since coming to PC in 2019.

The sales numbers come from a Sega management meeting document from earlier in the month (via The Tojo Dojo), where the publisher announced that worldwide sales on PC had reached almost 3million in just a couple of years.

“Due to the expansion of reach to users, as we started the support of [the] PC platform with this series from FY2019/3, we recorded quite strong sales results with unit sales of approximately 2.8million units worldwide,” reads the document.

Advertisement

The success on PC was underpinned in the document by Sega’s growth strategy for the Yakuza franchise, which included a global roll-out of titles and multiplatform/multilingual support for each.

To prolong the life cycles of the games in the series, Sega also noted the support it has been giving to Xbox Game Pass. As of publication, there are five titles (and a remaster collection) available from the series on the service.

It’s likely then that Yakuza 8, which will follow up from Yakuza: Like A Dragon and star the same protagonist Ichiban, will launch on PC and consoles simultaneously.

The story will also be taking place a few years after Like A Dragon, and whilst little else is known about the sequel, the series could start taking place outside of Japan, as Lost Judgment director Kazuki Hosokawa said characters may go “to new countries with new locations to explore, battles to fight, and mysteries to uncover.”

Advertisement

In other news, Hidetaka Miyazaki has said that Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake put pressure on the graphics of Elden Ring.