‘Yakuza’ spinoff ‘Judgment’ launches on PS5, Xbox Series X in April

Sega is set to launch crime game and Yakuza spin-off Judgment on current-gen consoles in the coming months.

According to a press release, Judgment will be released for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia this April.

But this won’t be a straight port. The new version of Judgment will run at 60fps with upgraded graphics and improved load times. Sega also indicated that it will come with all previously-released DLC. It will retail for USD$39.99 and arrive on Apr. 23.

Judgment was originally released in 2018 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. It follows a disgraced attorney named Takayuki Yagami, who’s pursuing a new life as a private investigator. Little by little he works to unravel the mystery behind a series of gruesome murders.

With his former partner and ex-yakuza Masaharu Kaito by his side, Yagami must figure out who’s behind the killings and stop them before it’s too late. In many ways, Judgment resembles the games of the Yakuza series. The game relies on far more investigative elements, as well as clue-finding segments and tailing scenarios.

The entirety of Judgment takes place in Kamurocho, the very same city much of Yakuza is set. There are plenty of Easter eggs for fans, but this is overall a standalone adventure.

Judgment may not be making its way to Xbox Game Pass just yet, but the subscription service makes for a great way to experience the rest of the core games in the Yakuza series, says NME‘s Alan Wen.

Yakuza games on Game Pass include the latest installment, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, starring new frontman Ichiban Kasuga. According to his Japanese voice actor, Kazuhiro Nakaya, Kasuga will lead the Yakuza series “for the next ten years”.