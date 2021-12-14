‘Yomawari’ 3 teased by Nippon Ichi

Nippon Ichi Software, the original Japanese branch of NIS America, and developers of Disgaea has put out a new website teasing the third instalment in the Yomawari series.

Yomawari: A Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows are atmospheric horror games in an isometric style, where you play as a small girl out on the streets alone at night. Only via the flashlight can the ghosts and ghouls out for blood in the neighbourhood be revealed. Now, three years after releasing the games for Nintendo Switch in a double pack called The Long Night Collection, developer Nippon Ichi has teased at another instalment.

The website only shows a pocket watch with a moving second hand, a ticking sound playing, and the phrase ” … days left” in Japanese. The number of days counts down and sometimes is obscured by scribbled lines, an art style common to the series, and the sound of static.

It is not simply the developer and horror aesthetic that hints that this is the teaser to the spooky franchise. As spotted by Techraptor, two websites connected to this one have “yomawari3” in their URLs. Likely, this name is merely a placeholder as neither of the previous two titles contained a numeric.

Whether this is the latest in the Yomawari franchise or Nippon Ichi is aiming to fool with the Google tags, it seems that they will announce something in two days. With the websites spooky theme, it appears at the very least something relating to horror.

