You can now play a free demo for ‘Princess Peach: Showtime’

A demo for upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Princess Peach: Showtime has been released on the eShop.

The demo offers two levels to play and features two different outfits for Peach with separate abilities: Swordfighter Peach and Patisserie Peach.

“In the free demo of the single-player action game, players can experience the Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach transformations. Swing, strike, dodge and counterattack as Swordfighter Peach and cut across an action-packed stage. Then, turn into Patissiere Peach and get ready to whip up an array of delectable desserts to prevent the Sweet Festival from experiencing a serious sugar crash,” Nintendo stated in a new overview trailer.

Advertisement

According to known dataminer ‘LuigiBlood’, the game is being developed by Good-Feel, who in the past has developed titles such as Kirby’s Epic Yarn, Wario Land: Shake It and Yoshi’s Woolly World.

“Princess Peach Showtime’s codename is PJ037. Proves that it is actually made by Good-Feel (all their other games have codenames like this),” the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Princess Peach: Showtime is scheduled for release on March 22, and is the first game since 2005’s Super Princess Peach to feature the Princess as the main playable character. The game was first revealed in a Nintendo Direct last year, alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG and a remaster of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon.

The title made our list of the top fifteen games that we’re most excited for in 2024, with our writer stating that the trailer “suggests it could be a showstopper for [Nintendo] Switch owners”.

In other gaming news, the download size for Rise Of The Ronin has been revealed, and it weighs in only slightly below Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in terms of file size, and far above titles such as Helldivers 2.