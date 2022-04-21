You can now play as Moon Knight in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has added Marvel‘s Moon Knight to Fortnite, with a new outfit and several cosmetics on offer.

Announced today (April 21), a Moon Knight outfit has been added to to the Fortnite Item Shop and is available to purchase now.

Besides the new outfit, Epic Games has also added Moon Knight’s Cloak as a Back Bling item, as well as a Crescent Darts Pickaxe cosmetic.

Finally, anyone who picks up the Moon Knight outfit also has the option to equip the Mr. Knight Style, which swaps out the hero’s fighting attire for a more sophisticated look.

Moon Knight is a Marvel character that first appeared in a 1975 comic, but this year the character has been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) via a Disney+ show of the same name.

NME‘s review of Moon Knight gave the show five stars, praising Oscar Isaac‘s performance of the superhero and described it as “a grandstand character-piece dressed up as a swashbuckler.”

Moon Knight is far from the first Marvel hero to arrive in Fortnite. Well-known for its crossover content, the battle royale has already been graced by Spider-Man, Loki, Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

This month, Fortnite has been particularly busy. After launching a permanent no-build mode for players who enjoyed the feature’s temporary removal, Epic Games has since worked with Coachella to add “music-reactive” outfits to the game.

The company also announced that the Fortnite community has raised £109million in support of Ukraine, and the funds will be split between several charities working to support victims of Russia’s invasion.

In other gaming news, Hunt: Showdown‘s next update will give zombies guns, and will also add new daily quests for players to tackle.