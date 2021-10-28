You can now play N64 games on Nintendo Switch
Despite the fact that on older Nintendo consoles there was the Virtual Console setup, where there were plenty of individually purchasable retro games from the company, with the Switch, Nintendo went a different direction and have offered a monthly or yearly subscription to its online component which offers retro games as a bonus. After just providing select NES and SNES games for what feels like an eternity, Nintendo has finally added more games and systems to the Nintendo Switch Online service.