You can play ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ for free from today

Call of Duty fans who haven’t yet jumped into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be able to jump into the game for free from today.

From December 14 to December 18 fans will be able to play the following maps and modes for free, along with Modern Warfare Zombies and Ground War:

Terminal

Highrise

Rust

Shipment

Meat

Afgan

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Domination

The following playlists will also be included in the free access period, with fans who don’t own PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass able to play online too:

Rustment 24/7 (Shipment and Rust)

War Mode

6v6 Moshpit (Highrise, Meat, Afghan, Terminal)

Ground War

Modern Warfare Zombies

The news comes as Modern Warfare 3 receives an update to add new maps to both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Meat is one of the new maps, and fans playing the game for the first time will be able to test out the map before committing to buying the game.

NME reviewed Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, with our writer saying that “sublime multiplayer saves a dull shooter”.

“Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a patchwork of series highs and startling lows, but the fact that most people come here for multiplayer is a significant saving grace,” Andy Brown wrote.

“The return of Modern Warfare 2’s beloved maps will scratch a nostalgic itch for long-time Call Of Duty fans, but just about everything outside of multiplayer will leave you wondering why this is a full-price game.”

In other gaming news, Xbox has floated the idea of a new Xbox Game Pass tier with ads. Elsewhere, lead devs on Baldur’s Gate 3 want their success to “kick the doors open” for weirder games.