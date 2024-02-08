You can play ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ for free this week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is offering a free trial this week for players who haven’t yet jumped on the game.

To celebrate the launch of Season Two of the game, the game is free for all to play from 8 February to 12 February. Highrise, Rust, Meat, Shipment, Stash House, Terminal, Rio, Karachi and Scrapyard are all the maps available for players to experience in the free trial.

The modes Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, Team Gun Game and Domination will be available over this four day period for users to play with friends. In addition to this, the trial also gives access to the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 zombies mode, allowing players to complete various challenges and experience The Dark Aether.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 season Two launched yesterday (January 7), and added three new maps in the form of Stash House, Vista and Departures. The update also, among many other things, added five new modes, the latter three of which will only be available in season: Hordepoint, Team Gun Game, Snipers Only, Juggermosh and Bounty.

NME reviewed Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 when it released last year, with our reviewer writing that “sublime multiplayer saves a dull shooter”.

“Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a patchwork of series highs and startling lows, but the fact that most people come here for multiplayer is a significant saving grace. The return of Modern Warfare 2′s beloved maps will scratch a nostalgic itch for long-time Call Of Duty fans, but just about everything outside of multiplayer will leave you wondering why this is a full-price game,” our reviewer wrote.

