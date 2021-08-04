You can play ‘Far Cry 5’ for free this weekend, starting tomorrow

Ubisoft is letting everyone have the chance to play Far Cry 5 for free this weekend.

The free trial begins from Thursday, August 5 until Sunday, August 8, although downloads are already available now before servers go live.

The Far Cry 5 free trial is available on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and PC (via Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect). This is also available to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners, although the game itself will be running based on backward-compatibility.

August 5th – 8th is your chance to play Far Cry 5 for free! Jump into Hope County solo or with co-op and take down a doomsday cult to bring back peace to the region. Want to play longer? Pick up the game for up to 85% off! — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) August 3, 2021

As reported in GamesRadar, the exact start times for each platform are as follows:

PC (Ubisoft Store): starting August 5 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 3pm BT

PC (Epic Games Store): starting August 5 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT

PS5 and PS4: starting August 5 at 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET / 8:01am BST

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: starting August 5 at 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET / 8:01am BST

Google Stadia: starting August 5 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT

Released in 2018, Far Cry 5 is set in Hope County, a fictional region in the American state of Montana. The player controls a junior deputy sheriff tasked with working with local resistance to take down a doomsday cult and its charismatic leader, Joseph Seed.

The free trial provides complete access to the base game, which includes the option to play in solo or co-op. According to How Long To Beat, it takes about 18 hours to complete Far Cry 5‘s main story, so it’s quite feasible for players to get through the whole game during this free weekend.

However, for players who want to carry on beyond that trial period, Ubisoft is also currently discounting the game by up to 85 per cent off, and all saved progress from the trial will carry forward.

The free trial is evidently to whet players’ appetite for Far Cry 6 coming later this year.

However, Ubisoft employees are not happy with management and asking for their demands to be properly acknowledged, following a company-wide email from CEO Yves Guillemot.