You can play Sega Master System games in ‘Lost Judgment’

RGG Studio revealed more gameplay footage from upcoming Yakuza spin-off Lost Judgment today (June 18), and it looks like detective Yagami will be able to get nostalgic in-between cases.

READ MORE: Four dormant SEGA series that deserve a modern revival

Halfway through the eight-minute Lost Judgement clip, a Sega Master System, as well as a CRT TV, can be seen in the corner of Yagami’s office.

In the original PS4 version of Judgment, this same corner had a pinball machine, where players could play a pinball mini-game. In the remastered version on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this was replaced with an arcade cabinet that could play Out Run.

Advertisement

Upon approaching the console, Lost Judgement players will have a selection of Master System games they can play. While not all games have been confirmed, the footage shows gameplay of Alex Kidd in Miracle World and Penguin Land.

The Yakuza series typically features numerous mini-games including many classic arcade games from Sega’s history. Another confirmed title appearing in Lost Judgment is Sonic The Fighters, which was shown during last month’s Sonic Central livestream, where Sega also announced Sonic Colors Ultimate.

The clip also shows some more gameplay details, including Yagami’s new traversal abilities, as well as skateboarding and boxing mini-games, although the presentation is only available in Japanese.

Lost Judgment was announced for a global simultaneous release in September, a first for the Yakuza series. Besides the main series setting of Kamurocho, the game also takes place in Yokohama from Yakuza: Like A Dragon, as well as a brand new high school setting.

Advertisement

For newcomers to the franchise, now is also the best time to play the Yakuza series on Xbox Game Pass, which has just had Like A Dragon added to the service. This means the entire mainline Yakuza series is now available on Game Pass.

Elsewhere, David Polfeldt, managing director at Ubisoft Massive, is stepping down from his role after 16 years at the company. He will however remain at Ubisoft and move into a new role after a six-month break.