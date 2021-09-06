You don’t need a powerful PC to run ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’

The new PC system requirements for the free-to-play battle royale, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, have been revealed.

It appears the updated system requirements for Bloodhunt are now available to preview on the official Steam page, and it looks like you don’t need a powerful computer to run the game (thanks, PCGamer).

Here are the system requirements for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt:

Advertisement

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-7400/AMD Ryzen 1300X or better

Intel i5-7400/AMD Ryzen 1300X or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970/Radeon RX 580 or better

Nvidia GTX 970/Radeon RX 580 or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Additional Notes: HDD

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or better

Intel i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or better Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 /Radeon RX Vega 64 or better

Nvidia GTX 1080 /Radeon RX Vega 64 or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Strongly Recommended

The original requirements for the game can still be found on the Wayback Machine, but it looks like several big changes have been made, including a drop in storage size.

Sharkmob changed the system requirements for its upcoming battle royale in July, meaning an SSD is now recommended to play Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.



Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is a free-to-play battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe and lets the players use supernatural powers, weapons and more.

Early access is planned for a September 7 release date on Steam.

Advertisement

In other news, codes for the upcoming game Deathloop will be available to redeem exclusively on Steam.