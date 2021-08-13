Your first match in ‘Naraka: Bladepoint’ is against bots

If getting a victory in the first match of Naraka: Bladepoint feels too good to be true, then there’s a good reason for that.

As reported in PC Gamer, players are complaining that they are just playing against bots, although it’s unclear to what extent. It definitely appears to be the case in at least the first match of the melee-based battle royale, however.

It will be noticeable as other competitors either run away stuck in the corners of environments or fail to put up a fight, although the writer indicates some matches may also be a mixture of human players and bots.

This appears to be deliberate on the developer’s part to ease players into the game to building up confidence rather than an issue with populating matches, given that Naraka: Bladepoint has had a successful launch, breaking into Steam’s Top 10 with 70,731 concurrent players.

Other games are known to adopt this practice too, such magic-based battle royale Spellbreak as well as portal-based FPS Splitgate. The difference however is that both titles are free-to-play and the latter is still currently in beta.

But as Naraka: Bladepoint is a premium game, the inclusion of bots appears to be a turn-off for players, some who have quit after the first match and refunded the game. Despite its strong launch, it currently has ‘Mixed’ reviews on Steam, with negative reviews citing bots as an issue.

One user, whose review is currently listed as the “most helpful”, argues that having bots “fabricate false first impressions of the game and make you feel like you’re good, thus selling you passed the refundable time period”.

