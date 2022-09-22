YouTuber Dunkey launches video game publisher Bigmode

Popular YouTuber Dunkey (aka videogamedunkey) has launched his own independent game publishing company, Bigmode.

As Dexerto reports, the publisher aims to shine a light on indie projects and help them “stand out” from the crowd.

The videogamedunkey YouTube channel currently has more than 7million subscribers. One of Dunkey’s latest videos, which is about the recent GTA VI leaks, has clocked up more than 3.5million views.

Advertisement

Announcing his new publishing venture, Dunkey explained that he set up Bigmode with his wife, Leah.

“We aren’t just the face of the company. We are the company,” he said. “This is our vision and our number one priority is to publish some of the best games out there. I want Bigmode to act as my seal of approval.”

Elsewhere, Dunkey spoke of how his 11 years of YouTubing experience has seen him “lift up and praise the truly inspired works of art in this medium”.

“For years I have always sought out the very best indie games out there and have tried to do them justice – putting millions of eyes on the games that actually deserve attention,” he continued.

“Bigmode will be a harmonious continuation of my channel.” You can watch the full announcement clip above.

Advertisement

Dunkey has already launched the official Bigmode website and its accompanying social media channels. The company is asking for individual developers, teams and those with full games to get in touch.

“We can get involved at any stage from pitch to near-completion,” a message on the site reads. “We can also assist with any standard publishing needs you may have: funding, development support, PR & community management QA, porting & localisation [and] merchandising”

Bigmode is not accepting any pitches for titles relying on NFTs, cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology as it stands.