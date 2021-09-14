‘Youtubers Life 2’ will star PewDiePie, Vegetta777 and more

Content creator sim game Youtubers Life 2 will feature multiple real-life influencers such as PewDiePie, LaurenzSide, and more when it launches later in the year.

Youtubers Life 2 allows players to forge their own career as an influencer, with prominent real-world YouTubers acting as guardians that appear in their own specialised side missions to reward players with experience and provide advice.

While PewDiePie is at the top of the cast, the game includes a plethora of other YouTube stars, each with millions of subscribers on the platform. Joining PewDiePie are creators LaurenzSide, Rubius, Paluten, InoxTag, WillyRex, GermanLetsPlay, Vegetta777, Xfarganx and Crainer.

Speaking about the game, Crainer has added that “it’s been really interesting working with the Youtubers Life 2 developers to make sure my likeness comes across in play” and hopes that fans “get a real kick” out of seeing him in the game.

Sergio de Benito, Marketing Director at Raiser Games, has explained that “We thought that having real-life YouTubers in play was a must for Youtubers Life 2, because they are the only people on the planet who can, with some authenticity, pass on advice based on the highs and lows they’ve both enjoyed and endured whilst in the public eye.”

PewDiePie is no stranger to these “highs and lows”, as the creator has previously apologised for using a racial slur live on stream and, in another instance, lost a business agreement with Disney for sharing a succession of allegedly anti-semitic videos.

Youtubers Life 2 is planned for an unspecified 2021 release date, and fans can wishlist the game on Steam.

