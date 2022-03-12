‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ adds solo content to celebrate download milestone

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel now offers more solo-friendly content for players.

Via a press release, Japanese giant, Konami, offered two things to celebrate for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel fans. The game has just reached its 20million download milestone. The figure was achieved in just two months. Previously, the game reached 10million downloads worldwide at the start of February. Back then, fans were rewarded with free gems. That offer remains for anyone who is yet to claim 1,000 gems from the game, with the celebration ending March 31.

In addition, the 20million milestone has led to a new solo mode gate. It tells the story of the Weather Painters deck type. Through that, various gameplay missions explain all.

The deck type is inspired by combining weather like thunder or lighting with artistic forms such as painting or colouring. Weather Painters are considered strong in placing traps and spells on the field.

As expected, numerous rewards will be unlocked for completing the new solo content, so there are plenty of reasons to play.

In recent times, Konami has been reasonably busy. Last week, it announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga collection, including 13 classic 8-bit and 16-bit TMNT games. Konami forgot to renew the Silent Hill domain name. The site continues to solely offer a tweet from Silent Hill 2 art director, Masahiro Ito. All it states is, “I wish I hadn’t designed fxxkin Pyramid Head”.

