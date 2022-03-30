‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ is getting new cards next week

Konami has announced that a new card pack is coming to free-to-play card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

An in-game notice from March 28 confirms that a new Selection Pack will be coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel next week on April 4, with all cards from the Selection Pack available in Master Packs as well.

Selection Packs are groups of cards available in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s store for a limited time. The two currently available Selection Packs – Revival Of Legends and Stalwart Force – will become unavailable on April 4.

A series of new archetypes – cards that link together via name and ability – will be coming in the Selection Pack as well.

“Get the “Despia” that fuse with Light and Dark Monsters, the “Magikey” that work Ritual and Fusion summons like magic, and the “Gunkan” that draw out Xyz monster effects with different material combinations,” reads the announcement.

Cards that work well with all of these monsters will also be included in the new Selection Pack, and new Synchro cards are also coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel as well, with the announcement saying that Synchro summon specialists “Speedroid”, “Majestic” and “Fluer” will get new cards.

When the new Selection Pack releases it’s likely that each booster pack will cost 100 gems, with a bulk purchase of ten packs for 1000 gems guaranteed to have at least one Super Rare card, as previous packs have done the same.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game also has cross-saves and cross-play.

In NME‘s review Master Duel was described as “the pinnacle of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in virtual form. It offers a ridiculous amount of tools to assist in deck customisation, and easily lets you obtain any of the thousands of cards.”

In other news, writer on the original Fallot Scott Bennie has died at age 61.