‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ is now available on mobile devices

The popular free-to-play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can now be played on Android or iOS devices via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel surprise launched on consoles and PC last month and is now available on mobile devices.

It was previously announced that the game would have cross-platform progression and cross-play, meaning players can transfer their progress from consoles to mobile and duel on the move. The game features over 10,000 cards and events and tournaments of different formats.

📢 Get ready to duel on the go! 🚨 Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is now available in the UK on iOS and Android devices! Download below: iOS: https://t.co/MYnwt8ScdM Android: https://t.co/LzSVcWFTUG#YUGIOH #MasterDuel https://t.co/tlO8eroBjE — KONAMI UK (@KonamiUK) February 3, 2022

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was well received and jumped up to Steam’s third-highest concurrent player count the next day. This placed it above games like Apex Legends and GTA V, which have well-established player bases and are consistently in the top five games on Steam. It reached a peak player count of 219,368 shortly after launch. Almost a month after release the game currently has 112,942 players at the time of writing. This number only included players on Steam and did not count those on PlayStation, Xbox, or the Nintendo Switch.

In NME’s review, Will Nelson said: “Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel isn’t for new fans, but it’s used that to create a robust experience for those who know their way around the trading card game. The ability to easily craft decks and navigate the 10,000 plus cards is an Egyptian godsend that allows for tons of experimentation. That number of cards also creates matchmaking problems at launch though, as it can be difficult to match with someone at a similar skill level.”

