Yule Season update comes to ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’

Ubisoft have previewed their Yule Season event for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which runs from December 17 to January 7.

The free update that is available for all Valhalla players will expand the settlement and bring a number of new events to the world. Players who participate in archery challenges and drunken brawls will be able to earn Yule Tokens that can be renewed in the Festival Shop for cosmetics.

The shop will include a variety of exclusive seasonal items, from the Mōdraniht Ceremonial Outfit and Tattoo Set, to a Traditional Yule Garland, Yule Beech Tree and Ritual Tree Ornaments to make their settlement feel festive.

Ubisoft note that players will need to have completed one story arc (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) to access the Yule Season event, and that tokens will only be redeemable until January 7th.

Players over on Reddit have worked out that 775 tokens will be needed to buy everything in the shop, and have also worked out the best events to earn tokens, with Archery Competitions and Drunken Brawling coming out on top.

This event, as well as the upcoming season update River Raid were outlined in a trailer posted by Ubisoft back in October, which also covered the contents of the Season Pass, Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris.

The Yule Season update comes shortly after XP Boosting microtransactions have been added to the game. These XP multiplier are for players who want to level up without engaging in grinding and costs 1000 Helix credits (approximately $10).