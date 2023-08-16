‘Zelda 64’ developer shares trailer with restored ‘Ocarina Of Time’ content

An anonymous fan of The Legend Of Zelda has been working on an Ocarina Of Time romhack that includes missing enemies and environments from the acclaimed game.

The results thus far were revealed in romhacker Kaze Emanuar’s F3 2023, an event celebrating fan games and mods from all eras and all platforms. Zelda 64, shown off in the supercut of trailers, is a mod and restoration of a very early version of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time that ultimately disappeared over its development. Check it out below:

Over the years, scraps of footage and screenshots have been collected on The Cutting Room Floor, a website dedicated to researching unused content from video games. As such, it appears that the anonymous Zelda 64 developer has been slowly but surely recreating what is seen in these records to bring that version of the game back to life.

The user interface is reminiscent of the original format for The Legend of Zelda and Link’s Awakening, showing the sword equipped to the “A” button and bombs equipped to the “B” button. Link’s hearts are located in the top left of the screen.

Moreover, the Stalfos Miniboss Room is back with its recognisable blue and brown tiles and large double door, an environment that was previously only added in the leaked Ocarina of Time: Master Quest Debug ROM.

Zelda 64‘s developer is likely deciding to remain anonymous owing to Nintendo’s possible response to their now public efforts. The company has swiftly sent out DMCAs to those who have built upon their games like Full Screen Mario, Ocarina Of Time 2D and Zelda 30 Tribute.

In other gaming news, a Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom managed to recreate the Majora’s Mask alien abduction quest in the newest game. Check it out here.