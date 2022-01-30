‘Zelda: Ocarina Of Time’ native PC port footage released

Footage has emerged of yet another PC port of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time.

Uploaded to YouTube by zel. and being worked on by themselves and vertigo, the “project is not associated with any other group.” It comes amid a wave of PC ports for the Zelda title after it was successfully reverse-engineered.

The video description reads: “Yes, you read that right! This is a native port of Ocarina Of Time to PC, with widescreen and upscaling support. Soon many more features will be added, such as 60 FPS.

Advertisement

“All of this footage is 100 per cent real, and the project is nearly fully playable. Though there are minor glitches in this very early gameplay footage, these will soon be resolved. This project is not associated with any other group and is the work of vertigo and me.”

The development of the native PC port for the Zelda title can be followed here by joining the Discord.

There’s currently no release date for the project, but it does follow news of other projects regarding the code of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time for the Nintendo 64, meaning the game can be brought to the PC.

Multiple other Zelda PC projects are in the works, as another port is supposedly around 90 per cent done and will be completed around mid-February, which follows reports last year that a community of modders had successfully reverse-engineered the entire Zelda title.

Shigeru Miyamoto also thinks that companion fairy Navi was the “biggest weak point” of the Zelda title. “If you read Navi’s text, she says the same things over and over. I know it makes it sound bad, but we purposely left her at a kind of ‘stupid’ level,” said Miyamoto in a 1999 interview.

Advertisement

In other news, a Resident Evil Village player has introduced the classic fixed-camera angles to the game, emulating the original titles.