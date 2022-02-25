‘Zelda: Ocarina Of Time’ Water Temple fog fixed on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Online version of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time appears to have had an issue with the Water Temple’s fog fixed in an update.

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, many players have been making note of the poor emulation quality of Nintendo 64 games, with Nintendo gradually adding updates that improve performance.

Videos and images from Twitter show that the lack of fog in Ocarina Of Time’s Water Temple on Switch appear to be fixed. A clip from MondoMega shows the improved footage below.

Screenshot because Twitter video compression is never fun pic.twitter.com/9OXkzNDJAP — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) February 25, 2022

The issues with the Water Temple are emblematic of the quality problems across the Nintendo 64 emulation, although Nintendo has been consistently updating games to combat this. When the Nintendo 64 games launched, Ocarina Of Time had transparency issues with the Water Temple’s water as well as having none of the fog, and now both of those issues have been fixed.

Bugs in Paper Mario have also been fixed, as one that caused the game to crash and erase save data while the player partners with Watt has been resolved, as outlined here.

Last year Nintendo said it was taking the widespread criticism of its Nintendo 64 emulation quality “very seriously,” and that it is “continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance. For us, it’s about quality and great content at a great value.”

Today (February 25) also marks the release of The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask on the Nintendo Switch Online service, which was given a release date and a new trailer last week. Majora’s Mask joins additions like Banjo-Kazooie to the subscription service.

