Fans celebrate anniversary of ‘The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker’

Yesterday (December 13) was the 18th anniversary of The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker, with the title releasing in Japan on GameCube on that date in 2002.

The Wind Waker marked a change of direction for the series, with the game embracing a more cartoonish art style. It has gone on to become a fan favourite, with players celebrating the anniversary.

Fans were tweeting throughout the day, sharing artwork and tattoos, and asking that the game be added to Nintendo Switch.

HBD to the game that reminds me I have the power to control the winds of change and chart my own course. (Photo from last year when the tat was fresh) #WindWaker pic.twitter.com/MYuMq7ui8L — HOI! BIG BROTHER! (@MxAmericanPi) December 14, 2020

18 years of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker! pic.twitter.com/bx9GhIwP07 — QuMiii (@qu_miii) December 14, 2020

If The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker did join the Switch, it could either be via the online Virtual Console, if GameCube is added. It could also be rereleased or remastered for the Switch, which has been the biggest selling monthly console for two years straight.

The Zelda property as a whole is celebrating its 35th anniversary in February, which could mean big news for Zelda and Link. Earlier this year, Nintendo repackaged Super Mario World, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy together for Mario’s 35th anniversary.

This Mario package, called Super Mario 3D All-Stars, will only be available until March 31, 2021.

In other Nintendo news, the Super Nintendo Land theme park is set to open in Japan next year. It was initially set for a 2020 opening, but this was delayed due to the pandemic.

The park will be an extension of the Universal Studios in Osaka, and features an AR Mario Kart roller coaster as its main attraction.