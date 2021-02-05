ZeniMax CEO Robert A. Altman has died, age 73

Robert A. Altman, the co-founder and CEO of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, has aged 73.

Born in 1947, Altman set up ZeniMax Media in 1999 alongside Bethesda founder Christopher Weaver. Altman later took over as its sole boss.

ZeniMax published a statement on Thursday (February 4) through Bethesda’s Twitter account.

“We are deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of Robert A. Altman, our Founder and CEO,” the message said.

“He was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being.”

Also included was an email sent out to all staff by Altman during the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the weekly emails Altman sent out during the pandemic to keep spirits high.

Bethesda also linked to a letter written by Altman’s son, James, who wrote: “One of Robert’s most defining personal qualities was how much he always looked out for people, and cared for them.

“I find it fitting that Robert’s final great professional accomplishment – in a long career of professional accomplishments – was to make a deal to be acquired by Microsoft.” he continued. “I can’t think of a better home than Microsoft. And all the more fitting that we will soon be working for Phil Spencer, of course, yet another of Robert’s close friends and a man Robert regularly described as one of the greatest minds in our industry.”

Amongst the people to pay tribute to Altman was Microsoft’s CEO Satya and Head of Xbox Phil Spencer, who posted messages on Twitter.

