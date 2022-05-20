‘Gearbox’ apparently has nine AAA games in development

Developer Gearbox has a total of nine AAA games in development, according to a recent financial results report.

The announcement comes from Gearbox’s parent company, Embracer Group, which says “Gearbox continues to scale the organisation to deliver on its ambitious growth plan, and there are currently nine AAA games under development.”

This comes on the back of Gearbox’s acquisition of studio Lost Boys Interactive in April, which resulted in more than 220 team members joining Gearbox. As of the time of publication, Gearbox’s total headcount sits at approximately 1,300.

While none of the upcoming titles are mentioned by name, we may already know what a few of them are, with the likes of Homeworld 3 and Hyper Light Breaker being published by Gearbox. Former Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford also confirmed in September 2021 that the developer was working on a new instalment of its long-dormant Brothers in Arms franchise, although no details about the game have been shared beyond its acknowledgement.

Gearbox is arguably most well known for its co-op centric looter-shooter franchise Borderlands, with its most recent release being the spin-off title Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Outside of Borderlands, the studio has had a patchy record regarding the quality of its releases, with early hits such as Half-Life: Opposing Force being overshadowed by the likes of the more recent critically panned Duke Nukem Forever and Aliens: Colonial Marines.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland released in March to largely favourable reviews. NME has compiled a handy list of SHiFT codes that players can use to unlock Skeleton Keys which can be seen here. Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

In other news, Borderlands 3 is available to download this week for free via the Epic Games Store.