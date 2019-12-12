The first exit poll from the 2019 General Election is predicting a majority for Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

The poll has the Tories picking up 50 seats more than its result in 2017’s General Election, with the prediction giving them 368 seats.

Labour, meanwhile, are predicted to hold 191 seats. Elsewhere, the SNP have 55, the Liberal Democrats hold 13, Plaid Cymru in Wales have three, the Green Party have a single seat, and the Brexit Party fail to gain a single MP.

The first results for the general election are due before midnight, and a full total will be known on Friday morning (December 13).

The exit poll that has been released comes from data collected by Ipsos Mori, who asked voters to fill in a mock ballot paper when leaving the polling station to indicate how they have voted.

The poll was conducted at 144 polling stations, with over 20,000 voters having filled in the mock form.

Stars from the world of music and entertainment have been getting involved in the conversation around the General Election, with the likes of Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Wolf Alice and more all putting their support behind Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.