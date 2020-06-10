George The Poet, ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Stranger Things’ lead winners of 2020 Peabody Awards

George The Poet, Fleabag and Stranger Things are among the winners or this year’s Peabody Awards.

The US institutional awards go out to “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019″ and “programs that have made a significant impact on media programming and the cultural landscape”.

Among them, George The Poet’s NME Award winning Have You Heard George’s podcast is the the first British or European podcast to ever win a Peabody.

“I’m proud that my very naked story of black British experience has been able to travel across the world and draw attention to our reality,” George told NME.

He added: “The Peabody represents a community of artists who know that stories really do matter. I am an artist who believes in stories. You can believe in aesthetics, symmetry, beauty, but I believe in stories. The Peabody represents a tradition of honouring important stories and I’m proud to be part of this tradition.”

“This year’s winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices.”

Check out the full list of winners:

ENTERTAINMENT

Chernobyl

HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games (HBO)

David Makes Man

Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

(OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Dickinson

Apple / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions (Apple TV+)

Fleabag

All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios (Prime Video)

Ramy

Hulu, A24 Television (Hulu)

Stranger Things

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment (Netflix)

Succession

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, and Gary Sanchez Productions (HBO)

Unbelievable

Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media, and CBS Television Studios for Netflix (Netflix)

Watchmen

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC (HBO)

When They See Us

Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARIES

Apollo 11

CNN Films (CNN)

For Sama

FRONTLINE PBS, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4 (PBS)

Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING

A production of Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision (PBS)

POV: Inventing Tomorrow

Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

POV: Midnight Traveler

Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (PBS)

POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs

Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

POV: The Silence of Others

Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo (PBS)

Surviving R. Kelly

Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Edge of Democracy

A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix (Netflix)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films (HBO)

PODCAST/RADIO

Dolly Parton’s America

Osm Audio and WNYC Studios (WNYC)

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

BBC Sounds/George the Poet Ltd. (BBC Sounds)

In the Dark: The Path Home

American Public Media (APM Reports)

Threshold: The Refuge

(Auricle Productions)

NEWS

A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness

(NBC News)

American Betrayal

NBC News, Engel Unit (NBC/MSNBC)

Long Island Divided

(Newsday)

The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America

(CNN)

Unwarranted

(WBBM-TV)

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

Molly of Denali”

WGBH Educational Foundation, Atomic Cartoons (PBS Kids)