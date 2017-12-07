The ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot from ‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele is now official

CBS All Access has ordered a full series.

A reboot of The Twilight Zone exec produced by Get Out director Jordan Peele has been given a green light by US network CBS.

The series will air on the network’s streaming platform, CBS, which is also home to Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” Peele said in a statement.

Created by Rod Serling, the hugely influential series originally ran on CBS for five seasons from 1959 to 1964. It’s been revived on TV twice before. An ’80s remake ran for 110 episodes, but a 2002 reboot was cancelled after just one season.

It was first reported that Peele was working on a new reboot in November.

Peele’s acclaimed directorial debut Get Out, released earlier this year, has been compared to The Twilight Zone. Peele is also known for his Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele as well as appearing in Fargo.

It has also been recently reported that Peele is working with Spike Lee on a thriller about the Ku Klux Klan. Titled, Black Klansman the film is based on a true story of an African-American police officer that infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.