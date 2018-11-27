‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele to write and produce “spiritual sequel” to ‘Candyman’

It will be set in the same area as the original movie

Get Out director Jordan Peele will write and produce a “spiritual sequel” to classic horror movie Candyman, it has been confirmed.

Peele will be joined on the production team by Win Rosenfeld (BlacKkKlansman) and MGM. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) will direct the new movie, which will be released on June 12, 2020. No cast has been confirmed at present.

The film will be set in the same neighbourhood as the original – the Chicago area that was once home to the Cabrini-Green housing projects.

In a statement, Peele said: “The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker – and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting. We are honoured to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman added in his own statement: “We cannot wait for the world to see what the mind-blowing combination of Jordan, Win, and Nia bring to the legend of Candyman. They have created a story that will not only pay reverence to Clive Barker’s haunting and brilliant source material, but is also thoroughly modern and will bring in a whole new generation of fans.”

Meanwhile, Peele said earlier this year he would “seriously consider” making a sequel to Get Out. “I love that universe and I feel like there is more story to tell,” he said of the Oscar-nominated movie. “I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”