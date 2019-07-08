Awesome

Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish and The Cure‘s Robert Smith are among the Glastonbury Festival artists who have donated clothes to Oxfam in the fight against “throwaway fashion”.

Minogue, who won acclaim for her performance in the festival’s traditional legends slot, has donated a sun visor which she brought to the event but did not wear on stage.

Other in-demand items up for grabs include a ‘Disintegration’ era t-shirt, worn by The Cure’s Robert Smith when they performed at Sydney Opera House earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has donated tour t-shirts and Vampire Weekend have donated a pair of drumsticks from their Glastonbury performance.

Fans can also get their hands on a “Fcuk Boris” t-shirt, which was donated by rapper Loyle Carner.

Items have also been donated by the likes of Frank Turner, Johnny Marr, Sheryl Crow, Lewis Capaldi and Gabrielle Aplin.

All of the donations will be available to purchase or win in an auction via Oxfam’s official online shop.

This comes after NME readers deemed The Cure’s Glastonbury headline set to be their favourite of all three headliners in 2019.

They came top after securing 42 percent of the vote, which translated to approximately 1032 votes. It was The Killers, meanwhile, who blagged second spot with 934 votes, and Stormzy who nabbed the third spot with 492 votes.

There were no frills, no banter, just joy,” NME’s Andrew Trendell concluded of The Cure’s set.

“Showmen have their place, so does pure class and grace. No words can amount to what The Cure gave Glastonbury tonight.”