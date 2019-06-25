Glastonbury will air England vs Norway Women’s Football World Cup quarter-final match

The Lionesses' Georgia Stanway requested it to be shown at the festival

Glastonbury has confirmed it will screen the Women’s Football World Cup quarter-final match during this year’s festival.

The news came after England player Georgia Stanway tweeted the festival yesterday (June 24) to ask if organisers were planning to broadcast the game to revellers.

Stanway, who also plays as a forward for Manchester City, made the request on behalf of her brother, JP, who will be at Worthy Farm when the match happens on Thursday (June 27).

The game kicks-off at 8pm and will be shown at West Holts stage, Glastonbury festival confirmed.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In the announcement, the festival said it would “look out” for Stanway’s brother.

Twitter users were quick to highlight Stanway’s request, with some praising it as “brilliant” and saying: “It’s coming home!!! #Lionesses”

Others on social media remarked, lightly, that previous Men’s Football World Cup games were not shown, including ones in the 2014 competition.

If you’re heading to this year’s festival, be sure to check out our full line-up and stages planner here.