Glenn Danzig shares first trailer for vampire spaghetti western

Glenn Danzig has shared the first trailer for his upcoming vampire spaghetti western, Death Rider In The House Of Vampires – watch it below.

The film is written, directed and executive produced by the Misfits, Samhain and Danzig founder, who also has a small starring role.

The vampire spaghetti western, which is the second film Danzig has directed, following 2019’s Verotika, follows the journey of the Death Rider (Devon Sawa) as he travels to Count Holliday’s (Julian Sands) vampire sanctuary.

Other stars that appear in the film include Danny Trejo, filmmaker Eli Roth, Kim Director, Ashley Wisdom and Victor DiMattia.

Speaking on the film back in December 2019, Danzig said: “It’s much different, of course, because there’s no comic book to follow. So we had pretty free rein in the movie.

“All the characters have like a traditional vampire name and a traditional western name. A lot of guest cameos in it — some friends of mine came in and did some cameos in the movie. It’s based on the European cinema.”

Last year, Danzig released a new album made up of Elvis Presley covers.

‘Danzig Sings Elvis’ was released back in April, and features 14 reinterpretations including ‘Is It So Strange’, ‘Loving Arms’ and ‘One Night’.

The rock veteran, whose vocal style has occasionally garnered him the nickname ‘The Evil Elvis’, previously included a version of Presley’s 1958 track ‘Trouble’ on Danzig’s 1993 release ‘Thrall-Demonstrative’, as well as a cover of 1968’s ‘Let Yourself Go’ on his 2015 covers album ‘Skeletons’.

He had planned to perform a number of intimate, all-Elvis shows to support the release, however, those have now been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, with rescheduled dates promised.

Meanwhile, Danzig revealed back in 2019 that Misfits are “not gonna do many more” reunion shows.