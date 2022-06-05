‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ actor Ryan Hurst has finished Thor voice recordings

God Of War: Ragnarok’s Thor, Ryan Hurst, stated that a milestone was just recently hit with the game’s development.

The actor of Sons Of Anarchy and The Walking Dead fame stated during a video interview at Comic Con Revolution 22 (uploaded by YouTube channel Steven Alvarez, via Reddit): “I just did the last little tiny bit of God Of War for Thor.”

When asked about what exactly Hurst meant in a comment, the uploader responded, clarifying: “He meant he was doing additional lines and pick ups.”

While this isn’t necessarily an indication of the game’s exact release date, it seems to suggest that development is coming along nicely, with Thor being one of the primary antagonists in the Norse God Of War saga.

Hurst may still have work left to do on the game given that he’s also providing motion capture for the character, but it seems like all of his voice work has been done at the very least. It’s worth noting that this is by no means confirmation that the game will be launching in the near-future, although other reports have suggested this is indeed the case.

The release date for God Of War: Ragnarok has been a point of contention, with some having doubts that it’d release this year given that we’ve only seen a single full trailer for the game so far. Despite this, both the game’s animation director and Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier have reiterated their confidence that the game is still coming this year. Additionally, it recently received a rating in South Korea, further suggesting that the game is in fact going to hit its scheduled 2022 release.

God Of War: Ragnarok will launch exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

In other news, Capcom has acknowledged the recent Street Fighter 6 leaks.