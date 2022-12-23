‘God Of War Ragnarok’ to get “New Game Plus” mode in 2023

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that God Of War Ragnarok will receive a “New Game Plus” mode in 2023.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Santa Monica Studio wrote: “We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to God Of War Ragnarok.”

No further details have been shared, but the studio did promise more news next year, as they get closer to a Spring 2023 release.

2018’s God Of War received a similar Game Plus mode that, according to Eurogamer, introduced higher level enemies, new weapons and the option to skip cut-scenes as part of the game’s post-release update.

Last month, one modder unlocked God Of War Ragnarok’s currently-unreleased photo mode.

Sony Santa Monica had previously confirmed that Ragnarok’s photo mode would not launch with the game and would release at a later time.

“Photo Mode will be coming to God Of War Ragnarok after launch – we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it,” the developer said back in October. “We can’t wait to see all of your captures once it’s live.”

Despite these planned updates, the director of God Of War Ragnarok Eric Williams has recently said developers “put everything [they] had into it” so he “wouldn’t count on” full-blown expansions or downloadable content being released.

In the same interview, Williams revealed his desire to work on the legendary Castlevania franchise – provided Konami is willing to outsource the license.

God Of War Ragnarok was released November 9 for PS4 and PS5, and went on to pick up 7 awards including Best Narrative at the The Game Awards 2022.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: God Of War Ragnarok is a good game but never particularly surprising. Shifting the focus onto Atreus’ story feels like a smart move and the universe painted here is as beautiful narratively as it is graphically, but some players may feel like they have ridden this ride before.”