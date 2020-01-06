News Film News

Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2020

'Marriage Story' leads the pack with six nods

Rhian Daly
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Golden Globes 2020
Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the 2020 Golden Globes CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2020 Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton tonight (January 5), celebrating the best of the last year in film and TV.

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix movie Marriage Story was up for the most awards at the ceremony with six nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, drama acting nods for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, but only walked away with one award on the night – Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern.

The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both had five nominations apiece. Despite critical acclaim, the former took home no awards, while Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film collected three trophies. On the TV side of things, Chernobyl and Fleabag were the night’s big winners.

The full list of winners is below.

Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in ‘Marriage Story’ CREDIT: Netflix

Best Motion Picture Drama

1917 – winner
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – winner
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner
Rocketman

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell – winner
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Days, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman – winner
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link – winner
Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain And Glory
Parasite – winner
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – winner
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

The Irishman
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in ‘The Irishman’ CREDIT: Netflix

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 – winner
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guönadóttir, Joker – winner
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Beautiful Ghosts’, Cats
‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’, Rocketman – winner
‘Into The Unknown’, Frozen 2
‘Spirit’, The Lion King
‘Stand Up’, Harriet

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession – winner

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown – winner
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession – winner
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Fleabag’ CREDIT: BBC

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Barry
Fleabag – winner
The Kominksy Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
The Politician

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – winner

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Catch-22
Chernobyl – winner
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
Merrit Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – winner
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act – winner
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – winner
Henry Winkler, Barry

Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Tom Hanks

