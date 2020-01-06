Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2020

The 2020 Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton tonight (January 5), celebrating the best of the last year in film and TV.

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix movie Marriage Story was up for the most awards at the ceremony with six nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, drama acting nods for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, but only walked away with one award on the night – Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern.

The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both had five nominations apiece. Despite critical acclaim, the former took home no awards, while Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film collected three trophies. On the TV side of things, Chernobyl and Fleabag were the night’s big winners.

The full list of winners is below.

Best Motion Picture Drama

1917 – winner

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – winner

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner

Rocketman

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell – winner

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Days, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman – winner

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link – winner

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain And Glory

Parasite – winner

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – winner

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 – winner

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guönadóttir, Joker – winner

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Beautiful Ghosts’, Cats

‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’, Rocketman – winner

‘Into The Unknown’, Frozen 2

‘Spirit’, The Lion King

‘Stand Up’, Harriet

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession – winner

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown – winner

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession – winner

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag – winner

The Kominksy Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – winner

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl – winner

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – winner

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act – winner

Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – winner

Henry Winkler, Barry

Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Tom Hanks