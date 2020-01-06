Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2020

The 2020 Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton tonight (January 5), celebrating the best of the last year in film and TV.
Noah Baumbach’s Netflix movie Marriage Story was up for the most awards at the ceremony with six nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, drama acting nods for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, but only walked away with one award on the night – Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern.
The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both had five nominations apiece. Despite critical acclaim, the former took home no awards, while Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film collected three trophies. On the TV side of things, Chernobyl and Fleabag were the night’s big winners.
The full list of winners is below.
Best Motion Picture Drama
1917 – winner
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – winner
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – winner
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner
Rocketman
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell – winner
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Days, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman – winner
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link – winner
Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain And Glory
Parasite – winner
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – winner
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 – winner
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guönadóttir, Joker – winner
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
‘Beautiful Ghosts’, Cats
‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’, Rocketman – winner
‘Into The Unknown’, Frozen 2
‘Spirit’, The Lion King
‘Stand Up’, Harriet
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession – winner
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown – winner
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession – winner
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag – winner
The Kominksy Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – winner
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – winner
Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl – winner
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
Merrit Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – winner
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – winner
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act – winner
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – winner
Henry Winkler, Barry
Carol Burnett Award
Ellen DeGeneres
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Tom Hanks