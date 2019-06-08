"What the fork?"

The creator of The Good Place has announced that the next season of the show will be its last.

Michael Schur announced the news on Twitter yesterday evening (June 7), with the show’s final season expected to arrive this September. The fantasy-comedy series follows a group of souls in the afterlife and stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and D’arcy Corden.

Schur said: “After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show.

“Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan.”

Schur added: “At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the fourth season will be our last.”

Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta of NBC also commented on the show ending, saying: “Since day one, The Good Place has been a seminal show for us and one that hits all the NBC touch points – incredibly smart, funny, inventive and emotional.

“We know the audience will love what Mike Schur and his writers have in store for the final season.”

Jamil, meanwhile, also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “YOU HEARD CORRECT, This next season is the FINAL season of @ nbcthegoodplace because Mike Schur is the classiest motherforkingshirtball ever and wanted to leave you at the right time in the right way. We love you and we hope you love our goodbye.”

Schur, who has also worked on The Office, Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, recently teased the fourth season, describing it as “a bullet train that doesn’t slow down”, as reported in Variety.

The first three seasons of The Good Place are available on Netflix in the UK. The fourth season is expected to debut later this year in September.