Google confirm details of new gaming platform Stadia

The cloud-based service will launch in November

Google have confirmed details of their new gaming platform, Stadia.

The browser-based service will only require users to have a screen and internet connection, rather than purchasing a new console.

Players in the UK can pre-order the hardware system, which costs £119 and comes with three months of premium service (Stadia Pro), which will cost £8.99 after that. A free subscription to Stadia Base will be made available next year.

The system includes a Stadia controller and Google Chromecast Ultra, which allows users to stream games from their mobile phones and laptops on their TVs. The controllers can also be purchased separately for £59.99.

At least 31 games from 21 different publishers will be available to play upon the platform’s launch in November 2019, including Football Manager, Mortal Kombat 11, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Google has stated that more games will be added before November.

Stadia Pro will allow users to play in 4k, with 60 frames per second streaming in HDR and 5.1 surround sound (if they have 35Mbps of bandwidth available).

On launch, Stadia will work with Chrome browsers on PCs, Chromecast Ultra, Pixel 3 phones, and Chrome OS devices. Speaking to The Verge, Stadia project manager Andrey Doronichev said there were plans to take the platform to other devices, saying: “We want to be everywhere.”

Stadia was first announced back in March during a keynote event at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

“There was a lot of speculation that we were going to be making a console, but that’s actually part of our strategy, we want to be completely screen agnostic,” Google Vice President Phil Harrison told CNN Business ahead of the official launch. “We don’t want players to be spending hundreds of dollars, sometimes thousands of dollars, to create a gaming rig in their home.”