Greta Thunberg changes Twitter bio to mock Donald Trump tweet: “Currently chilling”

"Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Nick Reilly
Greta Thunberg and Donald Trump (Getty)

Greta Thunberg has changed her Twitter biography to mock Donald Trump, after the US president unloaded a series of angry tweets against the teen climate activist.

Seemingly incensed by Thunberg being named as Time Magazine’s person of the year, Trump said the 16-year-old had an “anger management problem” and suggested that she “chill”.

“So ridiculous,” Trump wrote as he attacked Thunberg, who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Wasting no time, Thunberg quickly updated her Twitter bio to respond to Trump’s comments.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem,” it now reads. “Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Her swift response comes days after Thunberg was branded a “brat” by Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro.

In response, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to “Pirralha” – the translation of “brat” in Bolsanaro’s native Portuguese tongue.

Thunberg’s much-publicised climate activism in 2019 has drawn praise from the likes of Leonardo DiCaprioBjörk and The 1975 — the latter even invited Thunberg to collaborate with them on a track back in the summer.

Last week, Billie Eilish spoke about her fears of climate change in an interview in which she said she’d had “a million dreams about the world ending”.

