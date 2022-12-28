Greta Thunberg claps back at Andrew Tate’s “small dick energy”

Greta Thunberg has proven once again that she has no time for Internet trolls, savagely clapping back at Andrew Tate – an infamous misogynist and far-right commentator – after he attempted to flex his car collection.

Earlier this week, Tate tried baiting Thunberg into an argument on Twitter, posting a photo of himself fuelling a Bugatti with the caption: “Hello [Greta Thunberg]. Hello I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a W16 [eight-litre] quad turbo [engine]. My TWO Ferrari 812 Competizione have [6.5-litre] V12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Rather than take the bait, Thunberg simply quipped back: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Advertisement

Replies to Thunberg’s comeback have been overwhelming supportive of the 19-year-old climate activist. “Who’d have thought 2022 Twitter would peak so late in the year?” Metro staffer Duncan Lindsay wrote, while comedian Sooz Kempner likened the quip to an iconic tweet from last January: “I thought I’d never see a greater tweet than ‘me and my friends would have killed ET with hammers’ and yet here we are.”

Tate’s post, on the other hand, has been dunked on en masse by Twitter users. In one of its most-liked replies, fellow podcaster Adam Avitable “translated” the tweet as such: “My 33 cars are a pathetic attempt to compensate for my inability to feel like a real man, which conflicts with my constant diet of toxic masculinity. I am an impotent bottom who attacks young women as a way to perform for the men I truly desire.”

Thunberg is not the first notable figure to clap back at Tate’s trolling attempts. Earlier this year, Lil Nas X responded to criticism from the controversial personality – who has been banned from Twitter at least thrice in recent years, as well as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube – by pleading with him: “Please stop mentioning me! I am never gonna let you smash, loser!”