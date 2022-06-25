Greta Thunberg to make special appearance at Glastonbury this evening

Greta Thunberg has been announced as a last-minute addition to this year’s Glastonbury line-up, with the environmental activist set to appear at the festival this evening.

As announced less than two hours ago, Thunberg will take to the Pyramid Stage at 5:15pm today (June 25), right before Haim come out for their hourlong set. Riding hot on the heels of AJ Tracey’s set (which starts at 4pm), Thunberg will deliver a speech about climate change. She’ll speak in front of a backdrop displaying Professor Ed Hawkins’ “warming stripes” – a graph that represents the gradual rise in global temperatures over two centuries.

We’re very excited to announce that Greta Thunberg will be making a special appearance on the Pyramid Stage at around 5.15pm today. Don’t miss it! — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 25, 2022

Advertisement

Thunberg’s speech comes in support of The Climate Book, a literary compendium of climate change facts and analytical data that she created in partnership with over 100 trusted scientists, communicators and activists. Published by Allen Lane and set for release on October 27, it’s described as “a holistic overview of the true state of the planet and an essential tool for everyone who wants to help save it”.

In a press release, Thunberg said: “This is the biggest story in the world, and it must be spoken as far and wide as our voices can carry, and much further still.

“That’s why I have decided to use my platform to creat this book, which based on the best science currently available – a book that covers the climate, ecological and sustainability crisis holistically. Because the climate crisis is, of course, only a symptom of a much larger sustainability crisis. My hope is that this book might be some kind of go-to source for understanding these different, closely interconnected crises.”

Today is the second day of Glastonbury 2022. Yesterday’s festivities – topped off with a fireworks spectacular – were jam-packed with historic performances. Among the many highlights were sets from Elvana, Confidence Man, Greentea Peng, Wolf Alice, TLC, Sleaford Mods, Yard Act, Sam Fender, IDLES, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and Little Simz.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.