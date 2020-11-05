Greta Thunberg urges Donald Trump to “work on his anger management problem” over vote count protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has hit out at current US President Donald Trump, urging him to “work on his anger management problem” as he continues to protest against votes being counted in the ongoing election.

Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden is currently the favourite to win the US Presidential election, having earned the most votes of any candidate in history. However, after baselessly claiming an early victory, Trump continues to threaten legal action to stop the ongoing counting of votes which he claims to be “fraudulent“.

Now, having been critical about the US government’s environmental policies earlier this week, Greta Thunberg has jokingly taken aim at the Republican leader.

“So ridiculous,” she Tweeted in response to his demand to ‘STOP THE COUNT’. “Donald must work on his anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

The Tweet was a throwback to one made by Trump back in 2019, when he said the same thing about her.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Speaking about the president’s environmental stance earlier this week, Thunberg said:“Maybe if Trump wins that will be the spark that makes people angry enough to start protesting and really demanding things for the climate crisis. I think we can safely say that if Trump wins it would threaten many things.”

She continued: “But I’m not saying that Joe Biden is good or his policies are close to being enough. They are not.

“Green is a colour. So when people say that we are going to invest in green investments, that can mean anything. The Green New Deal is very far from being enough, but as you said, it has changed the debate. It could be a small step in the right direction, and that’s the way we have to communicate it. To say, ‘This is far from being enough’ and then always show where we need to be.”

On a week where Thunberg Tweeted that last month saw October 2020 become “the third warmest ever recorded”, the US also left the Paris Climate Agreement. If successfully elected, Biden has vowed that America will rejoin it.

Globally, October was the third warmest ever recorded, marginally behind 2015 and 2019.

In Europe it was the warmest October on record. https://t.co/KQ2nfuu9gq — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it. https://t.co/L8UJimS6v2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

The interview also saw the 17-year-old was also asked about the video of her glaring at Trump at the UN in 2019, to which she said “people could see for themselves” what she was thinking. When asked if she thought there was a political leader who did fully understand the climate crisis, she replied simply: “No.”

A new documentary about Thunberg, titled I Am Greta, was released last month (October 16). The film featured never-before-seen footage by Swedish environmental filmmaker Nathan Grossman and producers Cecilia Nessen.

It showed her story from her one-person school strike for climate justice outside the Swedish Parliament to her rise to fame as she travelled to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.