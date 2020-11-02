Greta Thunberg has given her assessment of the US presidential candidates’ environmental policies.

The teenage activist discussed the impact either a Joe Biden or Donald Trump victory in tomorrow’s election (November 3) would have on climate change in a new interview.

“Maybe if Trump wins that will be the spark that makes people angry enough to start protesting and really demanding things for the climate crisis,” she told the New York Times. “I think we can safely say that if Trump wins it would threaten many things.”

She continued: “But I’m not saying that Joe Biden is good or his policies are close to being enough. They are not.”

It was suggested to Thunberg that, although proposed plans might not be enough to bring about change as quickly as necessary, they had started the conversation. “When we say ‘greener policies’, what does ‘green’ even mean?” she replied.

“Green is a colour. So when people say that we are going to invest in green investments, that can mean anything. The Green New Deal is very far from being enough, but as you said, it has changed the debate. It could be a small step in the right direction, and that’s the way we have to communicate it. To say, ‘This is far from being enough’ and then always show where we need to be.”

The 17-year-old was also asked about the video of her glaring at Trump at the UN in 2019, to which she said “people could see for themselves” what she was thinking. When asked if she thought there was a political leader who did fully understand the climate crisis, she replied simply: “No.”

A new documentary about Thunberg, titled I Am Greta, was released last month (October 16). The film featured never-before-seen footage by Swedish environmental filmmaker Nathan Grossman and producers Cecilia Nessen.

It showed her story from her one-person school strike for climate justice outside the Swedish Parliament to her rise to fame as she travelled to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.