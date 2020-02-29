Greta Thunberg says world leaders are “behaving like children” during Bristol protest

Greta Thunberg has proclaimed that world leaders are “behaving like children” while delivering a speech at a climate change protest in Bristol.

The teenage activist took to the stage yesterday (February 28) to address a crowd of 30,000 protesters at the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event.

She told the crowd made up of mostly made up of school-age children that world leaders were “behaving like children” so “it falls on us to be the adults in the room.”

Advertisement

“There will be a time when we will look back and ask ourselves what we did right now. How do we want to be remembered,” she said (via SKY News). “People are already suffering and dying from the consequences of the climate emergency and it will get worse.

“This emergency is being completely ignored by the politicians, the media and those in power. Basically, nothing is being done to halt this crisis despite all the beautiful words and promises from our elected officials.”

She added that “it should not be this way”, but the “uncomfortable truth” was being swept “under the rug” for “children to clean up.”

“World leaders are behaving like children. So it falls on us to be the adults.. it should not be like this.”@GretaThunberg in Bristol today talking to large crowds. #ClimateChange #ClimateEmergency #climate #FridaysForFuture #ActNow pic.twitter.com/VOM7ewtBLM — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) February 28, 2020

“Activism works, so I am telling you to act. We are being betrayed by those in power. They are failing us, but we will not back down. And if you feel threatened by that, then I have some very bad news for you: we will not be silenced because we are the change, and change is coming whether you like it or not,” she said, before thanking the crowd and telling them, “let’s march.”

Earlier explaining why she chose to visit Bristol, the activist said it was for “many different reasons.”

Advertisement

“The movement is very strong here and I had contact with people who were here,” she said, before adding that she hoped the event would be a “gathering of people standing together in solidarity.”

Last month, Greta Thunberg responded to Meat Loaf’s claims that she has been “brainwashed” into believing in climate change.

The hard rock veteran argued that the 17-year-old activist’s time would be better spent on something other than working to reverse climate change.