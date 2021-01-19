A vagina-scented candle sold by Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop reportedly burst into flames in a woman’s living room.
Judy Thompson, a north London resident, told The Sun that the candle “exploded” into an “inferno”.
“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” Thomson told the publication.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch.”
Thompson had won the candle in an online quiz, and lit the candle in her living room before reporting the incident.
“It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room,” she said.
The Goop website describes the candle, officially titled “This Smells Like My Vagina” as follows: “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’ —but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.
“(That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.)”
Last year in lockdown, Gwyneth Paltrow shared her unconventional “wellness routine” online.
The actress and brand founder explained which vitamins and supplements she takes, as well as mentioning a “neck-hanging device” to help with muscle strain and a £832 gemstone heat therapy mat.