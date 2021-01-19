Judy Thompson, a north London resident, told The Sun that the candle “exploded” into an “inferno”.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch.”

Thompson had won the candle in an online quiz, and lit the candle in her living room before reporting the incident.

“It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room,” she said.

The Goop website describes the candle, officially titled “This Smells Like My Vagina” as follows: “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’ —but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.