Listen to Haim’s “off the cuff” new song ‘Lost Track’

Haim have shared a new song called ‘Lost Track’ – you can listen to it below.

The LA trio’s latest offering was previewed during select screenings of Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson’s new coming-of-age film that stars Alana Haim alongside Cooper Hoffman.

Anderson (Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood) began working with Haim in 2017 on the accompanying visuals to their second album, ‘Something To Tell You’. He then created the artwork and videos for their latest record, 2020’s ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

Yesterday (February 28) Haim teased the ‘Lost Track’ lyric “I’ll never get back what I lost track of“ while reflecting on how the song came to be.

“We had that line written for the last year but could never figure out what to do with it,” they wrote in a statement on social media. “We kept writing it down, not knowing where it should live.

“Cut to PTA shooting the director’s cut issue for [W magazine] with our baby sister [Alana] on the cover! An opportunity arose to do a quick music component while shooting the story.”

Haim continued: “Paul mentioned having the book ‘Appointment in Samarra’ as a possible direction. So we did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club.

“We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in – just to feel something. We finally remembered that lyric and wrote and recorded the song and shot the whole thing in a few days!”

Haim described the finished track as “very collaborative” and “off the cuff”, explaining that its creation “felt fun”.

You can watch the official, Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for ‘Lost Track’ above.

Haim are due to embark on their COVID-delayed UK and Ireland headline tour – dubbed the ‘One More Haim’ tour – this summer, with concerts scheduled for Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff and London.