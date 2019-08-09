Half Moon Run preview third album with new song ‘Then Again’

UK dates will follow in November

Half Moon Run have shared their first new music since 2015.

After previously sharing UK tour dates for November, the band have now returned with a new single.

The band have today shared new song ‘Then Again’, which comes complete with its own video.

Speaking of the song, the band’s Conner Molander says: “We’ve been writing and performing Then Again, in one form or another, for the better part of five years.

“I remember the first time hearing the parts Dylan wrote for the string quartet, it felt like that really took the song to another level.”

The new music is the first taster of an upcoming third album from the band, which will follow 2015’s ‘Sun Leads Me On’.

The band’s tour in support of the album will begin in the US next month, following a current run of festival dates, and reach the UK and Europe in November.

The UK dates begin in Bristol on November 6. The following evening, they’ll play a gig at the Electric Brixton in London which is already sold out.

View the European tour dates below.

6th November – SWX, Bristol

7th November – Electric Brixton, London SOLD OUT

8th November – The Garage, Glasgow

9th November – O2 Ritz, Manchester

13th November – Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

14th November – Paradiso, Amsterdam

16th November – Live Music Hall, Cologne

17th November – Markthalle, Hamburg

19th November – Festaal Kreuzberg, Berlin

21st November – Technikum, Munich

22nd November – Arena Wien Open Air, Vienna

23rd November – X-TRA, Zurich

26th November – Le Trianon, Paris

27th November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels