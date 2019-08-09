Half Moon Run preview third album with new song ‘Then Again’

UK dates will follow in November
Half Moon Run have shared their first new music since 2015.
After previously sharing UK tour dates for November, the band have now returned with a new single.
- Read more: Half Moon Run – ‘Dark Eyes’ album review
The band have today shared new song ‘Then Again’, which comes complete with its own video.
Speaking of the song, the band’s Conner Molander says: “We’ve been writing and performing Then Again, in one form or another, for the better part of five years.
“I remember the first time hearing the parts Dylan wrote for the string quartet, it felt like that really took the song to another level.”
The new music is the first taster of an upcoming third album from the band, which will follow 2015’s ‘Sun Leads Me On’.
The band’s tour in support of the album will begin in the US next month, following a current run of festival dates, and reach the UK and Europe in November.
The UK dates begin in Bristol on November 6. The following evening, they’ll play a gig at the Electric Brixton in London which is already sold out.
View the European tour dates below.
6th November – SWX, Bristol
7th November – Electric Brixton, London SOLD OUT
8th November – The Garage, Glasgow
9th November – O2 Ritz, Manchester
13th November – Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT
14th November – Paradiso, Amsterdam
16th November – Live Music Hall, Cologne
17th November – Markthalle, Hamburg
19th November – Festaal Kreuzberg, Berlin
21st November – Technikum, Munich
22nd November – Arena Wien Open Air, Vienna
23rd November – X-TRA, Zurich
26th November – Le Trianon, Paris
27th November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels