Halsey announces special fund to support black artists

Halsey has set up a special fund to support black artists and creators.

Dubbed the “Black Creators Fund”, the scheme will “provide financial support, resources and a platform” to creatives.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Looking for black creators who want to enrich the world with their work, use #BLACKCREATORSFUND & tag your favorite black creators in the comments.”

“If you’re an artist, poet, graphic designer, writer, film maker, music producer, journalist, make up artist, or creator of any kind, we want to see your work and want to help achieve your goals,” a launch statement also said.

Halsey is just one of a host of musicians that recently shared their outrage at the death of George Floyd.

The singer previously said that she was hit by rubber bullets while protesting in Los Angeles.

Speaking of her ordeal, Halsey said: “[The police] fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired.”

“This hit me through layers of fabric and for that, I am extremely privileged,” she continued. “At close range it would have caused serious injury. They were fired at peoples’ faces during peaceful moments of the demonstration.

“If you’re a follower of mine who ‘stays out of it’ but you’re mad I have a little bruise for doing nothing unlawful, then consider you ARE on our side. Because the reality of what happens to black folks everyday is worse than my bruise. So get involved. Sign. Donate. Share links. Do something.”

Following the incident, Yungblud, the singer’s former boyfriend, praised her for her bravery.

“I have to say halsey, u were incredible today. U acted fearlessly and selflessly. u were so brave and inspirational,” he wrote.

“When innocent people were unlawfully wounded, u were there with a medical kit bandaging them up. U didn’t think about yourself for one moment. I am proud to know u.”