Halsey teases new collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon

Could it be happening?

Halsey has teased a new collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon after sharing a studio clip online.

The clip shows Halsey in the studio with members of Bring Me The Horizon seemingly heard in the background, leading fans to speculate that a collaboration is in the works.

Captioning the post “is it too crazy?” she also tagged members of the group in the post. You can watch the clip here:

Earlier this month (July 9), Halsey responded to a “whiny” fan after they took aim at her for posting a picture of the LGBTQ flag.

The ‘Without Me’ singer posted a picture of herself holding a rainbow flag at a concert on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “peak bi gurl evolution.”

But one fan quickly took exception to the post and commented: “Rainbow is the new marketing strategy.”

Hitting back at the fan, the openly bisexual singer explained that she has always included the flag in her live shows and labelled the user a “whiny little baby”. She added: “There’s been a flag in my show for 5 years…You’re just not paying attention you whiny little baby.”

Meanwhile, speaking to NME at Glastonbury, Bring Me The Horizon spoke about their curation of All Points East festival in Victoria Park earlier this summer, which featured performances from Architects, Run The Jewels, Idles, Nothing But Thieves and others.

“It was great,” said Kean. “We were really nervous about it and everyone worked super hard on getting it all together and spending a lot of time on working on what we were gonna do and the setlist and all that kind of stuff.

“We put a lot of time into it…it was probably the best show we’ve ever played.”