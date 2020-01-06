News Film News

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles

The new charges were filed on the same day that the film producer appeared in court in New York

Rhian Daly
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein CREDIT: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles on the same day he appeared in court in New York to face separate sexual misconduct charges.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement that the new charges against the Hollywood mogul related to two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

According to prosecutors, Weinstein allegedly raped a woman in a hotel room on February 18, 2013, after forcing his way into her room. A night later, he allegedly sexually assaulted another woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey said. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them.

“It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein CREDIT: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

If he is convicted of the charges – which include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint – Weinstein could face up to 28 years in prison. Prosecutors are said to be looking to recommend setting a $5 million bail (£3.8m).

The LA County District Attorney’s office is also investigating further sex crime allegations made against Weinstein by three more women.

Earlier today (January 6), Weinstein appeared in court in New York, where he is facing separate charges of rape and sexual assault. Jury selection for the trial began today ahead of the start of his trial in approximately two weeks.

Weinstein has previously denied all of the allegations made against him, saying all of his relationships were consensual but admitting that he had “caused a lot of pain”. Since 2016, he has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women, however, the upcoming trial is related to only two of those.

In December 2019, three women involved in legal action against the film producer refused to sign a $47 million ($35.7m) class-action settlement. They argued the agreement would let Weinstein off too lightly.

