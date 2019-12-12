Harvey Weinstein has reached a “tentative” $25M settlement with his accusers in a deal that would not require the producer to admit any wrongdoing.
The deal, which has received “preliminary approval from the major parties involved” according to the New York Times, would also not see Weinstein paying anything to the accusers himself. Instead, insurance companies representing Weinstein’s former studio would pay the claims.
Last year, Weinstein was indicted on a series of rape and criminal sex charges by over 30 women, allegations he “unequivocally denies.” Each would share in the settlement alongside other claimants in the future. Back in May, it was also reported that Harvey Weinstein had reached a $44 million settlement with a number of his victims.
“I don’t love it, but I don’t know how to go after him. I don’t know what I can really do,” Katherine Kendall – who was allegedly sexually harassed by Weinstein in 1993 – told the New York Times about the deal.
The Times also states that two further women who are involved in civil suits against the former producer – Alexandra Canosa and Wedil David – are challenging details of the settlement.
Douglas Wigdor who represents David said: “We reject the notion that this was the best settlement that could have been achieved on behalf of the victims. It is shameful that $12m of the settlement is going to the lawyers for the directors who we alleged enabled Harvey Weinstein.
“We plan to vigorously object to any provision that tries to bind victims who want to proceed with holding Harvey Weinstein accountable for his actions which is exactly what we intend to do.”
Back in October, Weinstein was confronted by multiple women after he attended an actors’ event in New York.
The presence of Weinstein was pointed out by comedian Kelly Bachman during a set at the event.
“I’m a comic, and it’s our job to name the elephant in the room,” she said during her set, seen in a video she posted to social media.She continued: “It’s a Freddy Krueger in the room, if you will. I didn’t realise I needed to bring my own mace and rape whistle to Actors Hour.”
After being booed and told to “shut up” by a number of audience members, she responded: “Sorry, that kills at group therapy for rape survivors”.
On 6 January, Weinstein’s criminal trial is scheduled to open with jury selection in a Manhattan court.