Harvey Weinstein has reached a “tentative” $25M settlement with his accusers in a deal that would not require the producer to admit any wrongdoing.

The deal, which has received “preliminary approval from the major parties involved” according to the New York Times, would also not see Weinstein paying anything to the accusers himself. Instead, insurance companies representing Weinstein’s former studio would pay the claims.

Last year, Weinstein was indicted on a series of rape and criminal sex charges by over 30 women, allegations he “unequivocally denies.” Each would share in the settlement alongside other claimants in the future. Back in May, it was also reported that Harvey Weinstein had reached a $44 million settlement with a number of his victims.

“I don’t love it, but I don’t know how to go after him. I don’t know what I can really do,” Katherine Kendall – who was allegedly sexually harassed by Weinstein in 1993 – told the New York Times about the deal.